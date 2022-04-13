Strong-to-severe storms on the way late Wednesday night

A Level 2 Risk for severe weather for Lexington and surrounding areas

Warm temperatures and off and on showers and storms are on the way for the first half of your Wednesday. These showers and storms won’t be the severe threat for today, that threat moves in starting this evening. A line of strong-t0-severe thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon across portions of Arkansas and Missouri. As this line of storms moves eastward, it is expected to strengthen by the time it reaches western Kentucky. This is where the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Level 4 or “Moderate” Severe Risk.

As this line moves eastward during the evening hours it is expected to weaken somewhat. However, this doesn’t mean we still won’t see severe weather. Locally, the I-75 corridor westward has a Level 2 Severe Risk. Areas in our viewing area east of I-75 have a Level 1 Severe Risk. The severe weather threat will be entering the ABC 36 viewing area between 8 PM and Midnight. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but a few tornadoes will be possible.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts as the timing of the storms will be when most people are asleep. A NOAA Weather Radio is your best option, but if you don’t have one make sure the Wireless Emergency Alerts on your phone are turned on. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.