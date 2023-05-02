It was another breezy day on Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky thanks to the pesky upper level low sitting and spinning over the Eastern Great Lakes. As expected, we did see some bonus sunshine to kick off the day. This helped warm the surface and get the sir rising, so by the afternoon the clouds had filled in and we had a few spotty showers across the region. Thanks to the early sun, afternoon highs managed to reach the upper 50s and low 60s, even though that’s still a good 10 to 15 degrees below average for early May.

Our transition to better weather kicks in on Wednesday as the upper low finally begins to pull eastward into New England. A few spotty showers will be possible into the early hours of Wednesday with lingering clouds through the morning. Drier air will build in so expect slow clearing through Wednesday afternoon with highs topping out around 60 degrees. a brisk northwest wind will slow down the “warm-up” but it should feel much better overall.

After a delightful Thursday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s, the focus shifts to a wave of low pressure diving southeastward from the upper Midwest. This should increase rain chances across the board beginning Friday. Right near it appears the Kentucky Oaks may be run in the rain late Friday with showers expected and highs in the upper 60s. Rain showers should continue now Friday and into Derby Day but the good news is the bulk of the rain will fall early in the day with much improved conditions in time for the “Run for the Roses”. Finally some warmer temperatures are on the horizon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s into early next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy, isolated showers. Lows in the low-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Slow clearing, still breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper-30s.