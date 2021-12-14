Small increases and declines peppered throughout state’s COVID report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A few key indicators of COVID-19 in Kentucky saw more declining or slightly declining numbers in the Commonwealth’s latest report.

In the state’s report on Tuesday, (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,559 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 8.79%, a small increase from Monday’s 8.78%, but still down from 8.97% on Friday, Thursday’s 8.99%, 9.14% Wednesday and 9.17% last Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 665 are in people 18 and under.

The governor also reported 14 deaths. The state now has lost 11,676 Kentuckians to COVID-related causes.

The new cases compared to 1,089 on Monday, Sunday’s 989, Saturday’s 2,308, 2,773 Friday, 2,736 on Thursday, 3,032 on Wednesday and 2,728 cases last Tuesday.

The state now has logged 817,818 cases of COVID since March 2020.

Hospitalizations saw a decrease to 1,216 since Monday’s 1,253, but still up compared to Friday’s 1,192, 1,167 on Thursday, 1,144 Wednesday and 1,109 last Tuesday.

ICU admittance went up a little bit coming in at 316 compared to 315 on Monday, down from Friday’s 319, but still up from Thursday’s 314, 312 Wednesday and 305 last Tuesday.

The number of those on a ventilator continues to decline with the latest report showing 175, lower than Monday’s 181, Friday’s 191, 185 on Thursday and 179 Wednesday, but slightly higher than 174 last Tuesday.