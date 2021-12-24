Dozens hold prayer vigil for East Jessamine High School Coach battling COVID

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dozens of students, faculty and parents in Jessamine County gathered on Thursday evening in prayer for one of their own. East Jessamine High School Head Baseball Coach Erinn Thompson is in the hospital battling COVID-related pneumonia.

According to school leaders, Thompson is in an “urgent” state.

The gathering at the school field included prayers, walking the bases and some speaking about the impact he’s made.

“He’s helped me through mental blocks and mental issues and things like that,” said Drew Farmer, a senior at East Jessamine. “Just everything with my swing. He’s just a great guy to be around.”

Even rival team West Jessamine High School attended the vigil.

Parents at the gathering said Thompson would have been getting ready for the upcoming baseball season right now with conditioning and practicing.

“Baseball aside, he’s a husband, he’s a father, he’s an uncle, that’s what’s most important is that he’s got a family that’s grieving right now and worried about the future,” said Fred Burczyk, a parent of a senior baseball player. “We as a baseball family are just as concerned and that’s why we’re here tonight to show support to the family and to echo our prayers to him and the family.”

According to school leaders, Thompson is the father of four boys.