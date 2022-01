Morehead State women’s basketball game postponed due to COVID

The game against UT Martin was rescheduled for January 24

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to health and safety protocols within the Morehead State program, the Eagle women’s basketball game with UT Martin, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed.

The rescheduled date is currently set for Monday, January 24, with tip-off slated for 5 p.m. ET, according to MSU Athletics.