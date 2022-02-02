Significant winter storm on the way

Yet another winter storm is set to impact much of the region. The first round of this storm will be rain showers and we are seeing those moving through for your Wednesday. Off and on showers will continue into the overnight hours with minor flooding possible in low-lying, flood prone areas. On Thursday we have several winter weather alerts that will go into effect, including an Ice Storm Warning for Lexington and surrounding areas. During the day we will see rain slowly transitioning over to freezing rain.

TIMING

Through Wednesday Night: Rain showers move through, heavy times at times. Southerly winds will pick up towards the late afternoon, gusting upwards of 30-35 MPH.

Thursday Morning: Areas in western and northern Kentucky will start to change over to freezing rain as cold air pushes in. The transition to freezing will be gradual and will slowly move south and eastward through the day.

Thursday Afternoon: The Lexington area, south and eastward begins transitioning to freezing rain. Ice will first start to form on elevated objects like tree branches, as well on bridges and overpasses. Travel quickly become hazardous.

Thursday Night: Most areas across our viewing area will be seeing freezing rain or sleet/snow. Travel will be dangerous and scattered power outages will be possible.

Friday Morning: A light snow will wrap up this event. 1-2 inches of snow are possible north of I-64, with areas south of I-64 likely only seeing a dusting.

As this front finally pushes out of the region on Saturday. Highs on Friday will struggle to reach the mid-20s, while temperatures will be falling into the single digits overnight. This means areas that could lose power due to the potential ice storm will see frigid temperatures immediately following.