Showers and thunderstorms end late tonight; rollercoaster temperatures are on the way

Wednesday was warm, breezy, and unsettled, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible through Wednesday evening, mainly before midnight for central Kentucky.

Futurecast tries to pick up on a line of showers and storms between 9 and 11 PM. However, these showers and storms should be weakening as they move through.

There remains a low-end level 1/5 “Marginal” risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across central and eastern Kentucky tonight. The primary concern is for an isolated wind gust 50-60 mph.

By Thursday morning, the cold front will have cleared most of the Bluegrass state, with cooler air settling in and just a few clouds left over. It will remain breezy with west winds 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Southwest flow temporarily returns Friday and Saturday, warming temperatures into the mid-60s to low 70s. Another strong cold front will begin to arrive late in the day Saturday, with isolated to scattered showers possible Saturday night through Sunday.

Another frontal boundary will move through early Monday morning, and while it will not have much moisture, some of the coldest air of the season will follow, with daytime highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms early. Lows in the low to mid-50s.

THURSDAY: A few clouds early, then turning partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Temperatures falling into the low-40s.