It was a nice warm start to the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky Monday with a good bit of sunshine as afternoon highs reached the low 80s in the Bluegrass and Southern Kentucky with upper 70s through the Eastern Kentucky mountains. Temperatures were nice to kick the day off with early morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with a bit of patchy fog around. Hopefully you enjoyed the dry start to the week as our rain chances should pick up Tuesday.

A frontal boundary will slide through the Ohio Valley into the early hours of Tuesday, increasing our chances for a few scattered showers will ramp up a bit. While it shouldn’t be a wash-out by any stretch you’ll want to keep the rain gear handy with the shower activity expected. Much of the rain may actually be “post frontal” (occurring behind the boundary so the combination of the clouds, rain, and a west wind should hold our afternoon highs into the mid-70s.

We’ve got another shot of fall-like air that will filter in thanks to Canadian high pressure drifting into the Great Lakes mid to late week. With plenty of sunshine and a northeast breeze pushing in dry and mild air, it should be pretty delightful to be out and about on Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, early morning lows will be a touch on the cool side with readings sneaking into the upper 40s so the light jacket may be needed early. With all the dry air around, the muggy meter plunges way low and it’s getting to that time of the year where humidity will be less of a problem in the coming weeks.

We’ll slowly warm things up as we head into the upcoming weekend which is great news for any outdoor activities on Saturday, including the evening hours when Kentucky takes on Akron at Kroger Field with a 7:30pm kickoff. The model data is bouncing back and forth on a weak trough sweeping through the region on Sunday, and while an isolated shower or two may be possible we’ll keep things dry for now. Temperatures should top out in the upper 70s to low 80s as we near the finish line for the summer season.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Lows in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers ending, then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper-50s.