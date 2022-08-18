Shower and thunderstorm chances increase as we head into the weekend

Thursday started cool and comfortable with patchy fog in spots. By this afternoon, look for partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated showers or a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s, but the dew points will stay low.

Our surface map shows a stationary boundary to the south that will slowly begin lifting north Friday and Saturday. This will help turn our winds out of the south and southwest as we see a return of moisture and unstable air.

With warm and moist air in place, we will be keeping an eye on a low-pressure system developing over the upper Midwest, set to move into the Bluegrass state on Sunday.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, the best day to get those done will be on Saturday, when showers and thunderstorms are only isolated to briefly scattered.

During this unsettled weekend, some isolated heavy rainfall is possible, but severe weather and flooding are unlikely. Rain my linger into Tuesday, but drier weather is looking likely for the middle of next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid-80s.