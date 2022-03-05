Severe Weather Potential is Ahead
Heavy Rain and Damaging Winds Likely
A warm and windy Saturday. We will add another “W” for Sunday. Wet. A 4th “W” Monday. Wild. We have an elevated severe weather threat (level 1, Marginal) for Sunday and a Level 2 (slight) threat Monday. Heavy rain and damaging winds are the greatest concern. An isolated tornado is not out of the question.
Tonight: Cloudy, windy and mild. Rain starts in scattered, pre-daybreak. A low of 60. Winds 15-20 from the southwest. Gusts at times 35-40 mph.
Sunday: Showers and possibly thunderstorms. a high of 70. Rain chance 100%.
Monday: Showers and possibly thunderstorms. Rain chance 100%. A high of 67 early then falling to the 50s.
Monday night: rain will end late.
Tuesday: Cooler behind the stronger front. A high of 50.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy/ mostly sunny and a high of 53. A 30% chancer of rain.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. a high of 58
Friday: Partly sunny and a 50% chance of showers. A high of 60
Saturday: sunny but cold. A high of 38.
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews