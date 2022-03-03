Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flood Safety

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Flooding is the #1 most frequent and costly natural disaster in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet. This is due to the varied topography and close to 90,000 miles of rivers and streams in the state.

Flash flooding is one of the most dangerous types of floods. This is due to it’s sudden onset and unpredictability. Only 6 inches of rain can sweep an adult off their feet. If you think you car can handle much more water, you would be mistaken. In fact, only 12 inches of fast moving water can sweep a small car away.

Do NOT walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Remember TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN if you approach a flooded roadway.

Always remember stay off bridges over fast moving bodies of water during flooding events. Water can quickly rise and overpass the underside of the bridge, creating a very dangerous situation.

Here is a checklist to make sure you are prepared for a flooding event:

First, know if you live in a floodplain. You can see that information on Kentucky’s Energy and Environment website.

Second, check your insurance for coverage of flooding.

Third, clean any debris out of your storm drains. Storm drains are designed to carry rainwater away from your home, if they become clogged or damaged that can put your home at risk of seeing flood damage.

Fourth, before any flooding event make sure all of your devices are charged. This can be said before any severe weather event as well.

Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team throughout the week for more tips to stay safe during severe weather.