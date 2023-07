Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for 32 Ky. counties

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10:00 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY: ANDERSON BOONE BOURBON BRACKEN BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT CAMPBELL CARROLL FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GRAYSON HANCOCK HARDIN HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON MEADE NELSON NICHOLAS OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE WOODFORD