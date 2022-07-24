Several Rounds of Rain/Storms Expected..

The arrival of a slow moving cold front looks to bring back those rain chances and also cool down those temps some as we enter the new work week.

We’ll see the first of several opportunities for showers and storms starting in the morning on Monday. This front looks to stall out across the area and will become the focus for rounds of potentially heavy rain starting Tuesday and will remain with us through the day on Thursday. While the potential for severe weather will be limited, some minor flooding will be possible later in the week as models are advertising between two and four inches region wide by the time the rain comes to an end by late Thursday.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High 85°

TUESDAY: Showers and storms likely. High 80°

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms likely. High 86°

THURSDAY: Showers and storms likely. High 84°

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell