Senate Bill 150 now law in Ky. as Senate, House override Beshear’s veto

As the vote went on, chanting protestors were being escorted out of the House gallery with their hands behind their back by Kentucky State Police

3/29/23, 3:24 p.m.

Senate Bill 150 is now law in Kentucky after both the House and Senate overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto on Wednesday.

Shortly after the Senate overrode Beshear’s veto, the House took the vote up.

The House voted 76-23 to override his veto.

3/29/23, 1:58 p.m.

Kentucky Senators on Wednesday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 150, a bill said to essentially regulate the lives of transgender youths.

The Senate voted 29-8 to override his veto after a 20-minute debate.

Opponents say they fear the number of suicides will increase now that the bill has become law. They also say the bill denies people their basic rights.

“They are scaring you on purpose because they need you scared, they need your support and they cannot stand up and be strong enough leaders to lead,” says Sen. Karen Burg, (D) Louisville. Berg opposed the bill. Her transgender son Henry committed suicide last year.

Supporters of the bill say the bill protects their children.

“I have eight granddaughters. Who here could support a man going into my grand daugher’s bathroom,” says Sen. Gary Boswell, (R) Owensboro.

The bill now heads back to the House, where legislators will also vote on whether to override Beshear’s veto.

If the House votes to override his veto as the Senate did, the bill will become law.

Hundreds of protestors gathered on the Kentucky Capitol Annex steps ahead of the vote, protesting the bill they call anti-transgender.

A counter protest, filled with SB 150 supporters, was held inside the Rotunda.

SB 150 would require parental notification on “sexually-related matters,” ban gender-affirming medical care for minors and not require educators to use pronouns that don’t match the student’s gender on their birth certificate among other things.

senate bill 150 has now become law after both chambers voted overwhelmingly to override governor beshear's veto on senate bill 150.

protests inside the kentucky state capitol

emotions running high by the lgbtq and trans community. Ksp putting some in handcuffs and escorting them out.

this comes with the house of representatives voting to override governor beshear's veto of senate bill 150 by a vote of 76 to 23.

Minutes earlier- the senate voting 29-8 to override the veto.

The bill includes a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Senator robin webb (d) grayson

"there are legitimate constitutional issues. I think there are contradictions in the measure as i evaluated."

it also says students would not be allowed to use locker rooms, bathrooms or showers taht are used by students of the opposite sex.

Senator max wise (r) campbellsville

"we're having to make decisions because there are school districts that cannot legislate on their own common sense in bathrooms and locker rooms and showers."

opponents say the bill denies people their basic rights.

Sen. Karen burg (d) louisville

"they are scaring you on purpose because they need you scared, they need your support and they cannot stand up and be strong enough leaders to lead."

sen. Gary boswell/ (r) owensboro

"i have eight granddaughters. Who here could support a man going into my granddaugher's bathroom."

some lawmakers say this isnt the end. Theyll continue fighting for trans rights.

Supporters of the bill say their day is open to continue discussing this type of legislation in the future.