Beshear vetoes Senate Bill 150, a sweeping GOP transgender measure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed Senate Bill 150 Friday.

The bill was passed in both the House and Senate with last-minute additions of language similar to House Bill 470, which failed.

In the bill, educators aren’t required to use pronouns that don’t match the student’s gender on their birth certificate. It also requires parental notification on “sexually-related matters” and bans gender-affirming medical care.

The bill says the following:

Children in grade 5 and below do not receive any instruction through curriculum or programs on human sexuality or sexually transmitted diseases or

Any child, regardless of grade level, enrolled in the district does not receive any instruction or presentation that has a goal or purpose of students studying or exploring gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation; and

A policy to notify a parent in advance and obtain the parent’s written consent before the parent’s child in grade 6 or above receives any instruction through curriculum or programs on human sexuality or sexually transmitted diseases authorized in this section

Any course, curriculum or program offered by a public school on the subject of human sexuality provided by school personnel or by third parties authorized by the school shall: Provide an alternative course, curriculum or program without any penalty to the student’s grade or standing for students whose parents have not provided written consent

A public school offering any course, curriculum or program on the subject of human sexuality shall provide written notification to the parents of a student at least 2 weeks prior to the student’s planned participation in the course, curriculum or program

Allowing students to use restrooms, locker rooms or shower rooms that are reserved for students of a different biological sex: Will create a significant potential for disruption of school activities and unsafe conditions; and Will create potential embarrassment, shame and psychological injury to students

A health care provider shall not, for the purpose of attempting to alter the appearance of, or to validate a minor’s perception of, the minor’s sex, if that appearance or perception is inconsistent with the minor’s sex, knowingly: Prescribe or administer any drug to delay or stop normal puberty; Prescribe or administer testosterone, estrogen, or progesterone, in amounts greater than would normally be produced endogenously in a healthy person of the same age and sex; Perform any sterilizing surgery, including castration, hysterectomy, oophorectomy, orchiectomy, penectomy, and vasectomy; Perform any surgery that artificially constructs tissue having the appearance of genitalia differing from the minor’s sex, including metoidioplasty, phalloplasty, and vaginoplasty; or Remove any healthy or non-diseased body part or tissue



To read the bill in its entirety, head here: https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/recorddocuments/bill/23RS/sb150/bill.pdf