Ky. man files lawsuit challenging constitutionality of SB 150

MACHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky man filed a lawsuit Friday challenging the constitutionality of Senate Bill 150, a bill concerning pronouns, gender-affirming care, bathrooms and more.

Deric Lostutter filed the suit one day after the Senate passed SB 150. Lostutter says the bill “unfairly targets the LGBTQ community” and “strips away the choice of the parent regarding their child.”

Lostutter’s lawsuit also challenges the constitutionality of the bill, saying it violates the equal protection and due process clauses of the state Constitution and the 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which states the following:

“No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

His lawsuit seeks to have SB 150 declared unconstitutional and a permanent injunction prohibiting its enforcement.

Lostutter is a self-described activist who now works in law.

To read SB 150 in its entirety, head here: https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/CommitteeDocuments/86/26446/SB%20150%20PHS%206.pdf

