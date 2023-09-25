Search continues for suspects wanted for weekend murders in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The search continues for suspects, after a violent weekend in Lexington.

Over the weekend, the city of Lexington saw three murders with four total deaths.

Lexington police are now asking for your help in finding suspects and information related to the crimes.

The first murder happened Saturday morning. Police issued an arrest warrant for Jacolby Williams in connection to the shooting death of Dametrius Hampton on South Broadway.

Another deadly shooting happened later that same day.

Lexington police now investigating a murder-suicide when a man and woman were found dead on Hollow Creek Drive. Their names have not been released.

And yesterday 38-year-old Ty’Juan Pearson was shot on West Main Street and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

“It’s sad and it’s tragic because mainly it’s a lot of young kids that are not getting to see adulthood and it’s just very sad and tragic that we’re losing so many young people to violence in this small wonderful city that we live in. I don’t feel in fear when I’m out, but you have to be aware that’s the problem because the vibe of this city is not violence, so I don’t feel in fear or anything like that,” said Lexington resident Glenn Cowan.

If you have any information related to any of these crimes, you are encouraged to contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

See More

Man dies in Saturday morning shooting on South Broadway

2 dead after murder-suicide on Hollow Creek Drive

Victim identified in fatal Sunday morning shooting on West Main Street