Two people dead after Saturday afternoon shooting

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people have died after a shooting Saturday afternoon shooting.

Lexington police say they received a call around 4 p.m. to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Drive for a shooting that involved two victims.

After arriving, police say they found one male and one female victim.

Police say the female was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim was transported to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Police are currently investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.