Victim identified in fatal Sunday morning shooting

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) –The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on West Main Street early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded the the 100 block of West Main Street around 1:24 a.m. after hearing gunshots.

When they arrived, officers say they found a male victim that had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim 38-year-old Ty’ Juan Pearson.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.