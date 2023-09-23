Man dies in Saturday morning shooting

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — One man has died after a shooting on South Broadway early Saturday morning.

Lexington police say around 3:30 a.m. they responded to the 800 block of South Broadway for a call involving a shooting with a victim.

When they arrived, they found a man who’d been shot in the parking lot.

Police say the victim died at the scene.

LFD says the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

So far, no suspect information is available.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Lexington police are asking anyone with information, to contact them at 859-258-3600.