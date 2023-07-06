Round of showers and storms on the way Thursday

After very isolated rain chances the last few days, more of the region will see the threat of rain and storms on Thursday. A weak frontal boundary will push through the region Thursday and increase rain and storm chances during the midday through the early evening for central and eastern Kentucky. Severe weather is not anticipated, but locally heavy downpours and lightning/thunder is possible. Conditions will be feeling warm and muggy before the showers and storm push through, stay hydrated if you are spending time outdoors.

Rain and storm chances will decrease from west to east through the afternoon and evening hours. Central Kentucky should be drying out by sunset, with showers lingering a bit further into the evening for eastern Kentucky. A nice Friday is on the way for many. Eastern Kentucky may see a shower or storm during the day, but everyone else should stay dry. Conditions won’t be feeling quite as humid either. Afternoon highs will peak in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will feature more showers and storms. Saturday will likely start dry, with rain and storm chances increasing later in the day and evening. Right now the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting central and western Kentucky for the threat of severe weather. Expect the threat of severe storms to shift a bit eastward in the coming days. You can stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more updates.

The ABC 36 Storm Team is on your side.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a round of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A storm or two early, mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Starting cloudy, clearing . Highs in upper 70s near 80.