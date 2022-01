Riley Gaines named SEC Female Co-Swimmer of the Week

Riley won three individual events at UK's last meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Senior swimmer Riley Gaines has been named the Southeastern Conference Female Co-Swimmer of the Week. Gaines is coming off an impressive performance over Marshall where she won three individual events. She took the top spot in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free. This is her second SEC Female swimmer of the week accolade.