We enjoyed a fairly pleasant Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky as weak high pressure build into the area. With some scattered clouds around and even a stray shower or two popping up down south, afternoon highs were held into the upper 70s to low 80s, which is a good 8-10 degrees below average for this time in August, Humidity levels were down a touch as well so it was a nice break from the typical muggy air. We did have some fog early, which created a pretty “Fogbow” here in Central Kentucky early Tuesday morning. This is similar to how a rainbow forms but on a much small scale. A big thanks to Ellen Stanley Sears for the cool picture.

Our break from the rain will last most of Wednesday as the area of high pressure gives way to the east and another wave of energy approaches from the west. With a mix of clouds and sunshine afternoon highs should work back closer to average with most locations topping out into the mid-80s. Humidity levels will be on the rise a bit so a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out with the main activity arriving after dark into Wednesday night.

Another complex of thunderstorms will be possible heading into Thursday with the best chances for organized severe weather being out into Western Kentucky. Much of our area is under a Level 1 severe risk (out of 5) late Wednesday night so a few strong storms aren’t off the table. We’ll keep an eye on it for any possible changes. Once low pressure slides to our east on Friday, it should be a nice finish to the week with dry weather and high temperatures back into the upper 80s.

We should start to heat up a bit this weekend as temperatures climb back toward the 90 degree mark both Saturday and Sunday as a boundary approaches from the west. First off the weekend shouldn’t be a wash-out but our best chance of scattered storm should be Saturday afternoon with the heating of the day. Lesser chances will still be in play Sunday but keep the rain gear handy just in case as we see a pretty typical weekend of weather for August.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Lows in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Warm with isolated storms late. Highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain and storms. Lows in the upper-60s.