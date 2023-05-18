It was another beautiful day Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with more sunshine, fairly comfortable humidity levels, and afternoon highs into the mid and upper 70s. As expected we did see a few scattered clouds develop across Southern Kentucky thanks to a mid-level wave moving through along with some moisture increasing. While most locations should stay dry heading into Friday, a stray shower can’t be ruled out overnight. With all the delightful weather the last couple of days and the upper level smoke from the wildfires in Western Canada drifting over our area, we’ve seen some delightful sunrise and sunset pictures!

Closing out the week on Friday, a south wind will push additional moisture into the region but our storm threat looks isolated at best during the daylight hours. Under partly sunny skies, afternoon highs should make a run at the 80 degree mark so it will be a warm day!

The much advertised cold front is set to push through the commonwealth heading into the weekend with our best chance for rain and storms coming Friday night and into the first half of Saturday. While the data has jumped back and forth all week with timing, as the system draws closer confidence is increasing for the best window of seeing the rain and storms. Here in the Bluegrass, the bulk of the rain should begin to exit by mid-morning on Saturday with showers lingering in the far southeastern counties during the afternoon hours. Even with some heavier downpours, a general half inch of rain is expected with a few localized areas seeing close to 1″ of rainfall.

Our weather looks fantastic Sunday and beyond as high pressure builds in behind the departing system. Expect plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs slowly climbing each day during the early and middle part of next week. It will feel much more like summer beginning Tuesday as afternoon highs head into low 80s with dry conditions sticking around!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm, isolated P.M. storms. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain and storms. Lows in the low-60s.