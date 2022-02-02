Raena Worley wins third-straight SEC Gymnast of the Week Award

Worley posted the highest regular-season all-around score at Kentucky since 1996 last Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK ATHLETICS) – After posting the highest regular-season all-around score at Kentucky since 1996, gymnast Raena Worley was named the Southeastern Conference’s Gymnast of the Week for the third time in a row Tuesday, the league announced.

Worley posted a 39.750 on Saturday afternoon in the all-around, marking the program’s highest score by an individual in regular-season competition since 1996. The Virginia native posted event wins in all four apparatuses and won her third-straight all-around of the year.

Worley scored a 9.975 on floor with a 10.00 and a 9.95 from the pair of judges, 9.950 on bars, 9.925 on vault to start her night and a 9.900 on beam – where she picked up the pieces for UK after a fall by a teammate. Her scores on vault and floor were career high’s, and her score on bars tied a career high for Worley.

The junior has now scored 9.9+ on 11 of 12 events this season as she continues to have one of the best starts in program history.

Kentucky will compete in a quad meet against Central Michigan, Georgia and Illinois on Friday night. The meet starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be shown live on the SEC Network+.

