Quiet and pleasant week of weather ahead

Tonight, mid and high-level cloudiness will scatter out a bit more, especially across the Bluegrass and points west. Expect a dry overnight with temperatures near average in the low 50s.

Our current surface map shows high pressure to our north and an area of low pressure (Post Tropical Cyclone Ian) to our east. A tight pressure gradient has developed because of this set up, so another breezy day is expected on Sunday.

The chance of rain associated with low pressure to our east looks like it will stay confined to West Virginia on Sunday, but cloud cover is expected to hang around eastern Kentucky Because of this, another big range in temperatures is expected. In the Bluegrass, any cloudiness should end by lunchtime, and temperatures are expected to rise into the low 70s. Meanwhile, across eastern Kentucky, another day of upper 50s to low 60s is possible.

Monday does offer some hope for spots that have been stuck in the clouds. More sunshine for eastern Kentucky should develop as low-pressure retreats east. This will be especially true during the afternoon hours.

High pressure remains in place through Thursday. Wednesday will probably be the warmest day thanks to southerly flow increasing, so several readings in the mid-70s are possible.

Early Friday, a dry cold front moves through and sends temperatures into the 60s during the day and the low 40s at night. That could open up the window to some frost concerns down the road.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows near 50

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. More clouds east. Highs in the low-70s

