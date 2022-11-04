Procession route set for Logan Medlock, fallen London police officer
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The procession route is finalized for Friday for Logan Medlock, the London Police Department officer who an alleged drunk driver killed.
The procession begins after Medlock’s funeral at noon at Corinth Church and will end at Locust Grove Cemetery.
The entire route is below if you’d like to pay your respects:
Leave Corinth Church
Turn left onto 1006
Turn right at the roundabout
Take 363
Cross 192
Take Whitley Street to W. Dixie Street
Turn left onto N. Main Street
Pass London Police Department
Turn left at 5th and Main Street
Take 5th Street down to 192
Cross 192
Take 1006 to the roundabout
Turn right at the roundabout and take 363
Remain on Keavy Road at the 363/552 split
Take 363 until Locust Grove
Earlier this week, a benefit fund was established for Medlock’s wife and 5-year-old son at Cumberland Valley National Bank. Anyone who wishes to donate can go to any CVNB branch and ask for the Courtney Medlock Benefit Fund or call 606-878-7010.
Flags will also be flown at half-staff all day.