Procession route set for Logan Medlock, fallen London police officer

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The procession route is finalized for Friday for Logan Medlock, the London Police Department officer who an alleged drunk driver killed.

The procession begins after Medlock’s funeral at noon at Corinth Church and will end at Locust Grove Cemetery.

The entire route is below if you’d like to pay your respects:

Leave Corinth Church

Turn left onto 1006

Turn right at the roundabout

Take 363

Cross 192

Take Whitley Street to W. Dixie Street

Turn left onto N. Main Street

Pass London Police Department

Turn left at 5th and Main Street

Take 5th Street down to 192

Cross 192

Take 1006 to the roundabout

Turn right at the roundabout and take 363

Remain on Keavy Road at the 363/552 split

Take 363 until Locust Grove

Earlier this week, a benefit fund was established for Medlock’s wife and 5-year-old son at Cumberland Valley National Bank. Anyone who wishes to donate can go to any CVNB branch and ask for the Courtney Medlock Benefit Fund or call 606-878-7010.

Flags will also be flown at half-staff all day.