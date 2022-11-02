Flags to be flown at half staff in honor of Logan Medlock, fallen London police officer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday in honor of fallen London Police Department officer Logan Medlock.

Medlock was killed by an alleged drunk driver Sunday morning.

He was a graduate of North Laurel High School and a volunteer firefighter with the Keavy Fire Department in addition to serving full-time with the City of London Police Department.

Medlock’s visitation and funeral will be held at Corinth Baptist Church in London. His visitation will be on Nov. 3 starting at 5 p.m. and funeral on Nov. 4 at noon with burial to follow at Roark Cemetery in Keavy.

A benefit fund for Medlock’s family was established at Cumberland Valley National Bank Wednesday. The funds raised will help his wife and 5-year-old son.