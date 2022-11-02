Benefit fund established for fallen London police officer’s family

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A benefit fund has been established to help the family of Logan Medlock, the London Police Department officer who was killed by an alleged drunk driver Sunday morning.

The fund is established at Cumberland Valley National Bank. Anyone who wishes to donate can go to any CVNB branch and ask for the Courtney Medlock Benefit Fund or call 606-878-7010.

Along with his wife, Medlock leaves behind a 5-year-old son, Brantley.

Medlock’s visitation and funeral will be held at Corinth Baptist Church in London. His visitation will be on Nov. 3 starting at 5 p.m. and funeral on Nov. 4 at noon with burial to follow at Roark Cemetery in Keavy.

Kentucky State Police says the suspect, Casey Byrd, hit Medlock’s police car at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Street. Medlock was pronounced dead at the scene and Byrd was not injured.