It was definitely Chamber of Commerce weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky all thanks to high pressure in control to our northeast. We enjoyed abundant sunshine, mainly cloud free skies and afternoon highs into the upper 70s. It felt great due to the lack of humidity thanks to a light east wind so hopefully you had a chance to enjoy it. If you didn’t you may have to wait a few days for a repeat as our weather pattern will shift pretty quickly into the late week.

After a quiet and mild start to Thursday, the area of high pressure will drift eastward into the Atlantic, allowing a return flow of moisture and humidity from the south. This will also open the door for a warm front to our southwest to slide northeastward through the commonwealth. We’ll start Thursday dry across the board with afternoon highs climbing a few degrees into the low 80s. As we get deeper into the afternoon and the moisture increases, a few isolated to scattered storms will be possible and this will be a prelude of things to come for Mother’s Day weekend.

Much of the region will be camped out in a warm and moist air mass for Friday and into the weekend with the frontal boundary stalled out to our north. Our “Muggy Meter” will have dew-points well into the 60s, which means it will feel quite humid through the period. With all the moisture around, several waves of rain and thunderstorms will be possible from time to time but it doesn’t appear to be a complete wash-out. We’ll definitely have a summer-like feel to the air with afternoon highs right around 80 degrees despite the clouds and storms around. Rainfall totals over the 2 to 3 day period through Mother’s Day weekend should be between 1″ and 1.5″ with locally higher amounts in the heavier downpours.

The frontal boundary should eventually drop through the state on Monday but we’ll hang on to additional scattered rain chances as afternoon highs back down into the low 70s. Behind Monday’s departing front we should enjoy some drier weather and comfortable temperatures once again with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and pleasant. Lows in the mid to upper-50s.

THURSDAY: Warm with isolated P.M. storms. Highs in the low-80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Muggy with isolated storms. Lows in the low-60s.