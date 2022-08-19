Police charge 18-year-old in Nickwood Trail shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police have charged an 18-year-old man who’s suspected of shooting another man last week on Nickwood Trail.

On Thursday, Aug. 11 around 9:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Nickwood Trail where they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation led them to J’Lynn Hersey, who had been arrested on Friday, Aug. 12 for his alleged involvement in another shooting on East Short Street near Elm Tree Lane. In addition to charges from that incident, Hersey is charged with assault, two counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief – 1st degree, two counts of criminal mischief – 2nd degree and two counts of criminal mischief – 3rd degree.

He’s detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.