Lexington police investigate Thursday night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that occurred right after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police responded to the 800 block of Nickwood Trail, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they also found multiple cars and houses that were hit by the gunshots.

Police are still looking for a suspect and asking for anyone with information to report it to them at 859-258-3600.