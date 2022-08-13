Teenager arrested after vehicle hit by gunfire in Lexington

Police say the vehicle was found shot on East Short Street near Elm Tree Lane

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say 18-year-old J’Lynn Hersey was taken into custody on Friday in connection to a report of shots fired into a vehicle on East Short Street near Elm Tree Lane in Lexington. According to officers, the shooting happened at around 2:35 p.m. Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had sustained gunfire and an uninjured female victim.

According to investigators, the suspected vehicle in the shooting was located a short time later on N. Broadway near Withers Avenue. Officers say they attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit was not initiated. According to police, the vehicle was later spotted again by officers, and the Air Support Unit assisted, following the vehicle until it blew a tire on Liberty Road near Downs Avenue. After a foot pursuit, officers say they were able to safely make an arrest and recover a gun.

Police say J’Lynn Hersey, 18, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from a previous incident and has been charged with three counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, two counts fleeing or evading police 1st degree, and no operator’s license. Hersey is currently detained at the Fayette County Detention Center. The investigation is still ongoing.