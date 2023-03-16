It was a delightful Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with a bit of sunshine and a breezy south wind helping to push afternoon highs into the low and mid-60s! This was a welcome change given the chilly air we dealt with during the early part of this week. We enjoyed some beautiful sunrise shots Thursday as the high clouds moving in created some bright colors as the sun came up.

There should be plenty of green on the radar heading into St. Patrick’s Day as a cold front pushes occasional rain through the commonwealth. The bulk of the rain should fall during the early hours of Friday with more scattered activity on tap through the day. With the timing of the cold front moving through during the morning hours, our “highs” will be in the low 50s before tumbling into the low 40s by the late afternoon as we start to dry out. Keep in mind that winds will be very gusty into Friday morning topping out around 40 miles per hour at times.

Of course the timing could be better but another shot of colder air will arrive just in time for the weekend but the month of March can always be a wild card. Even though we should be dry and mainly sunny, the area of high pressure will bring plenty of cold air for both Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs will only top out in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with early morning lows in the low 20s so yet again a hard freeze will be on the table.

Spring officially arrives Monday afternoon and while it won’t feel like it to begin the week, a slow and steady warming trend will kick in with highs back around the 60 degree mark as we roll through the middle part of next week!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Windy with occasional rain. Lows in the upper-40s.

FRIDAY: Breezy with showers, falling afternoon temps. Highs in the low-50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Breezy and colder. Lows in the mid-20s.