It was another fall-like day across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Thursday with cool temperatures to start follow by very pleasant conditions, especially for the final few days of September. Most locations dipped into the low to mid-40s before recovering into the upper 60s here in the Bluegrass. It felt a little cooler than that thanks to a brisk northeast wind and a few spots in Northeastern Kentucky stayed in the upper 50s thanks to some cloud cover. Yet again we had another gorgeous sunrise with some patchy fog in spots.

Closing out the week on Friday expect more of the same with a breezy northeast wind and afternoon highs running back into the low 70s. The caveat is that some higher level clouds from Ian to our southeast will begin to sneak into Eastern Kentucky by early afternoon before spreading northwestward. This could hold afternoon highs into the 60s in the east.

The remnant moisture from Ian should begin to impact our area late Friday night and into the upcoming weekend. Based on the latest data it appears that Eastern Kentucky has the best chance of seeing some steady rain at times with a sharp cutoff working back toward the I-75 corridor. Rainfall totals could range from roughly a half inch in the Bluegrass region to more than 1″ totals in our far eastern counties.

After causing catastrophic damage in southwest Florida and devastating flooding in Central Florida around Orlando, Ian moved back out in the Atlantic as a tropical storm and re-strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane late on Thursday. Ian should make landfall for a 3rd time (Western Cuba, Southwest Florida and finally South Carolina) into Friday around the Low Country of South Carolina before moving inland and rapidly weakening. The remnant low should slide pretty close to southeast Kentucky, thus increasing those rain chances for the weekend.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the low to mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Breezy and pleasant, high clouds east. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Lows in the low 50s.