Pleasant conditions for Tuesday ahead of unsettled pattern

After another cold start to the day, temperatures will be returning to the 60s for your Tuesday afternoon. 60s are still below-average, but it will be feeling better than the 50s we’ve experienced since Sunday. Chilly conditions are on the way overnight but thankfully not as cold as the last few nights. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s heading into Wednesday morning.

Another nice day is on the way for Wednesday. Outside of more cloud cover and a slim chance of a shower in far southern Kentucky, pleasant conditions continue.

Enjoy the quite weather though because an unsettled pattern returns starting on Thursday. As of now rain chances from Thursday-next week are a bit all over the place, but you should expect multiple rounds of rain to push through the region. The uncertainty lies in the timing of the rounds of rain. Thursday afternoon and evening will likely feature scattered showers and a few storms for much of the viewing area. There is also a low-end flood risk for low-lying and flood prone areas for Thursday.

Rain chances continue through the weekend as well. A front will push through the region late weekend and once again drop our temperatures heading into next week. Below average temperatures are likely for much of the eastern US, with the highest likelihood of cooler than normal temperatures for most of the Ohio Valley. The latest Climate Prediction Center Outlook as a bullseye of cooler than normal conditions center right over Kentucky.

The ABC 36 Storm Team is on your side.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDA: Few clouds and pleasant. Highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-60s.