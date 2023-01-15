Our hyper active weather pattern rolls on

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, after a very active last several days Mother Nature finally gave us a break today. That break will continue for your Sunday and most of Monday. But Monday night starts the active pattern once again and it tries to kick it up several notches at that. Here is what I am tracking for the week ahead.

After a mainly dry Martin Luther King Jr holiday on Monday, rain will move back in late in the day and continue into Tuesday. Locally heavy rain is possible.

The second half of Tuesday and into Wednesday we look to take a break with temperatures in the 50s. Wednesday evening – Thursday night is looking like a troubling time with very heavy rain that is likely to lead to flooding concerns and another threat of strong storms. You can see the heavy rain moving into the area Wednesday evening.

Rounds of rain will last through the overnight Wednesday into Thursday. We then watch a potential line of strong thunderstorms for Thursday.

We are still several days away from this system so exact details will be lined out in the coming days. I just want to sound the alarm and get your attention of the “possibility” of more strong to maybe severe thunderstorms on Thursday. One thing I know for certain is the amount of rain we have coming for this week. Many models show 3″-5″+ by Thursday night. With an already saturated ground, we could really be looking at high water issues come Wednesday evening- Thursday.

Oh yeah by the way, temperatures crash on Thursday evening and we could be talking about snow flurries on Friday morning.

In the short term, it is a cold Sunday but at least it will be dry and sunny. Here is a breakdown to help you plan your day out.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies continue overnight. Lows in the low-20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low-40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper-20s.