Our calm stretch of weather continues for a few more days!

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening, it’s been a fantastic day across central and eastern Kentucky. The good news is that we have two more great days before the active pattern cranks back up. Here is what I am tracking.

Monday will provide a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 50’s. Tuesday will be absolutely fantastic with temperatures in the low 60’s under sunny skies.

Clouds will increase the second half of the day ahead of our next system that brings rain for Wednesday and Thursday! Neither day is a washout, but you will want to have the rain gear handy. Wednesday evening into Thursday the rain will be widespread and we may also see some thunder and gusty winds.

Rain will begin to move out Thursday afternoon and skies will stay dry into the first half of Friday! Friday late afternoon will see rain moving back into the region.

By late Friday wintry weather will begin to take over as temperatures crash. Snow may last into Saturday. We are still several days away from this system and we will continue to see some big model swings in the next few days before they start to hone in on one solution. We have a solution where we see light snow and we also have a solution that we can see something more.

Stay tuned in the days to come and the ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you up to date and safe! #kywx

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and milder. Highs in the low-50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Lows in the low-40s.