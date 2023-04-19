It was a delightful spring day to say the least on Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures across the board. With high pressure to our southeast and a nice southwest breeze in place, afternoon highs surged to around the 80 degree mark in most locations so it felt really good to say the least. We’ll get to squeeze in one more nice day before some changes arrive into the weekend.

As a cold front approaches from the west on Thursday, more sunshine and wind will be on tap for the region with afternoon highs expected to be a few degrees warmer into the low to mid-80s. As a result we could flirt with record high temperatures Thursday (85 degrees is the record set back in 1957 here in Lexington). The other element to this is the strong wind and dry conditions, which should create an elevated fire danger across the area. You’ll definitely want to avoid any outdoor burning, especially in Southern and Eastern Kentucky where forest fires are causing some issues around Natural Bridge State Resort Park in Powell County. A Red Flag Warning is out for all of Central and parts of Eastern Kentucky from Noon until 8pm Thursday.

Some for the forest fire situation may be in store for Friday and into the first half of the weekend as a frontal system moves in from the west, stalls out, and a wave of energy rides along it increasing our widespread rain chances. It appears the rain and storm chances may hold off until later on Friday, allowing temperatures to top out in the mid-70s. Our best window for solid rain will be Friday night and into Saturday with the low spinning overhead. The biggest change will be cooler temperatures as the day wears on Saturday. Highs should be early into the upper 50s before we drop off into the low 50s by the end of the day.

Look for a dry and cool finish to the weekend with highs into the low and mid-50s on Sunday. As skies clear and winds lighten up into Monday morning, temperatures may dip down into the low 30s so some frost could be on the table to kick off next week before we jump back into the 60s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: More sunshine, breezy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, still mild. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.