Occasional rain and mild temperatures the next few days

It felt more like early April instead of early February on Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a strong south wind helped push afternoon highs into the mid-60s. This despite a good bit of cloudiness around the area thanks to a weakening frontal boundary laying just to our northwest. Most spots stayed dry Tuesday with the majority of the showers staying along the Ohio River, closer to the boundary. We did manage to squeeze in a nice sunrise in many locations to kick off the day.

The mild and somewhat unsettled weather will continue into the mid and late week with a strong wave of low pressure expected to spin into the Ohio Valley late on Wednesday. It shouldn’t be a wash-out by any stretch with a few showers from time to time along with afternoon highs into the upper 50s.

In addition to more widespread rain chances Wednesday night and into Thursday the biggest issue is going to be very strong winds across the commonwealth as the low moves through. Winds could gust 45 to 50 miles per hour into Thursday so keep that in mind. Those winds will help to push temperatures back into the low 60s by daybreak Thursday so it’s definitely going to continue to feel like spring.

As we close out the week on Friday, another weak wave of low pressure will move in from the west, keeping the shower chances around for late in the day on Friday. With a southwest wind in place yet again, highs will remain above average into the mid-50s. There is some colder air that should wrap in behind the departing low, so a few snow showers could be mixed in with rain showers into Saturday, but at this point it doesn’t appear to be a potentially impactful system as high recover into the upper 30s Saturday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and breezy, a few showers. Low in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. Highs in the upper-50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Windy and wet with temperatures rising into the low 60s. Wind gusts over 40 miles per hour late.