Natural Bridge trails to reopen Friday after over week-long closure from fire

SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Natural Bridge trails are set to reopen Friday after an over 100-acre fire closed them for over a week.

The only trails to remain closed will be Balance Rock Trail and the Hoods Branch Trail for safety concerns, according to a Facebook post on the Natural Bridge State Resort Park page.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while we recover from the recent forest fire,” the post said.

The fire began overnight on April 17 and grew to over 100 acres and into Daniel Boone National Forest land. Nearly 100 firefighters from the Kentucky Division of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service Daniel Boone National Forest and local fire department helped extinguish the fire.

The fire was 100 percent contained on Monday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

See More

Natural Bridge fire 100% contained, Beshear says

Wildfire at Natural Bridge grows to over 100 acres due to high winds, difficult terrain

Overnight fire closes all Natural Bridge trails