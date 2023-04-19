Wildfire at Natural Bridge grows to over 100 acres due to high winds, difficult terrain

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A fire that began Tuesday at Natural Bridge State Resort Park has grown to more than 100 acres due to high winds and difficult terrain.

According to the Kentucky Division of Forestry, the fire has spread to Daniel Boone National Forest land. Nearly 100 firefighters from the KDF, U.S. Forest Service Daniel Boone National Forest and local fire departments are working to extinguish the fire.

The difficulty, Forestry Director Brandon Howard says, is Natural Bridge’s arches and cliff lines, making it hard to control wildfire.

Once the fire is contained and the spread has stopped, crews will turn efforts into extinguishing any smoldering material and reinforcing control lines.

All trails and parking lots, except the lodge lot, are still closed to the public.

At this time, there’s no danger to the park’s lodge and cottages, but it’s unknown when the park can reopen its trails.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates