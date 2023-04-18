Overnight fire closes all Natural Bridge trails

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An overnight fire at Natural Bridge State Park closed all trails.

According to the Middlefork Fire/Rescue, the trails will be closed for approximately three days as state forestry conducts “mop up operations.” The fire was contained in the park.

The public is asked to stay out of the area to allow crews to move around as necessary.

Red River Gorge is not impacted, and Hemlock Lodge and Sandstone Arches Restaurant are open and operating normally.

The fire/rescue crew also thanked business owner Steve Mann, who opened the skylift to take firefighters up the mountain.