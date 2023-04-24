Natural Bridge fire 100% contained, Beshear says

SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The fire at Natural Bridge is now 100% contained, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Monday.

The fire that began on April 17 closed all trails the next day and grew to over 100 acres.

High winds and difficult terrain made containing the fire difficult.

According to the Kentucky Division of Forestry, the fire had spread to Daniel Boone National Forest land. Nearly 100 firefighters from the KDF, U.S. Forest Service Daniel Boone National Forest and local fire departments were working to extinguish the fire.

Crews said once the fire is contained, efforts will turn to extinguishing any smoldering material and reinforcing control lines.

“Thank you to the Kentucky Division of Forestry and all of the brave firefighters and first responders who worked to protect our people and this important outdoor space,” Beshear wrote on Twitter.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

