Monday had a winter like look and feel to the air across Central and Eastern Kentucky with clouds, cold temperatures, breezy conditions and even a few flurries flying around. This is quite a change from much of the winter season, which has been unseasonably mild by the numbers. Just as recently as March 1st…we spiked up to 81 degrees for a high here in Lexington so the last few days have been a dose of reality. One issue with the mild winter is that some plants are already blooming early, which is problematic given a few cold mornings on tap this week with a hard freeze possible.

After waking up to temperatures in the low to mid-20s on Tuesday, scattered clouds will eventually give way to some sunshine into the afternoon. Despite the sun returning, afternoon highs will struggle either side of 40 degrees thanks to a breezy northwest wind in place. with high pressure building in, our coldest morning should be Wednesday with low 20s possible area-wide.

Expect a quick recovery in our temperatures along with pleasant conditions through the mid and late week as high pressure builds right into the heart of the Ohio Valley. Afternoon highs should jump back to around 50 degrees on Wednesday before surging into the low 60s as a southwest wind picks up as the area of high pressure slides off to the east. This will open the door for our next storm system to arrive to end the week.

With a cold front sliding through Central and Eastern Kentucky on Friday, we’ll be set-up for a wet St. Patrick’s Day with rain and an occasional rumble of thunder. Afternoon highs should be early on Friday into the upper 50s before temperatures take a tumble through the day. The timing could be better but this will mean yet another cold weekend as we get deeper in March with highs in the 30s and lows in the low to mid-20s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Breezy and cold, a few flurries. Lows in the mid-20s.

TUESDAY: .Flurries early…then partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with a hard freeze. Lows in the low-20s.