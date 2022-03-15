More Clouds, but Warm Continued Warm

We had another nice day, even warmer. Highs in the upper-60s-low-70s. We will generally see more clouds tomorrow, and far southern and southeastern Kentucky could see light rain early and in the afternoon.

Tonight: winds light from the south-east. Under mainly clear skies, a low of 43.

Wednesday: Partly sunny but more PM clouds. A 30% chance of light rain pre-dawn along the Kentucky-Tennesee state line. Light rain chances in the afternoon for eastern and southeastern Kentucky. A high of 65.

Thursday- Mostly sunny for St. Patrick’s Day and a high near 72

Friday- partly sunny with a 90% chance of scattered showers. A high of 66

Saturday: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy and a cooler high of 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a high of 64

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 69.

Tuesday: a 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny and a high of 66.

*Today in weather history:

81 in 1944 for a record high in Lexington. 11 was a record-low in 1993 for Lexington. In 1982, severe thunderstorms rolled across eastern Kentucky. Golf-ball-sized hail in Rockcastle, Perry, and Floyd County. Flooding in Morgan county.