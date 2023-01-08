Meteorologist Jordan Smith has your Saturday evening forecast

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, its been a great day across central and eastern Kentucky as temperatures hit the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. The rain showers that were forecasted for earlier in the day stayed to our south into Tennessee allowing us to hit 52 degrees for an afternoon high in Lexington. That is exactly 10 degrees warmer than our normal high of 42.

Our weather headlines over the next 7 days shows the rainy and dry Sunday, a break Monday – Wednesday, and our next more significant storm system by Thursday evening.

Sunday doesn’t look like a great day as there will be a good deal of clouds and rain showers abut the area! Now it isn’t going to rain all day and most of the day may be dry where you live, but you will want to have the rain gear handy as you head out on your Sunday plans. Future cast shows the scattered showers about the area at 8:00am as you are getting ready for those Sunday morning church services or walks.

Monday will feature clouds beginning to pull away with high temperatures into the mid 40s. Tuesday looks awesome with mostly sunny skies with high in the low 50s. Wednesday we will do it even better with a partly sunny sky and high temperatures in the mid 50s. Now that brings us to Thursday when we begin to start our next more significant system. The day will start dry and afternoon highs will hit the low to mid 50s across the area. But rain showers will move in during the afternoon before becoming more widespread into the evening and overnight into Friday. You can see on future cast the rain really getting going at 10:00pm Thursday night.

On and off rain will continue through out the day on Friday as temperatures briefly hit 50 during the afternoon.

Temperatures plummet during the evening and we are dropping it into the low to mid 30s across the area soon after midnight. That is when the rain will transition over to a wintry mix before going over to all snow. Future cast shows the snow taking over across all of central and eastern Kentucky by daybreak on Saturday.

Scattered snow snow showers and flurries will continue Saturday before winding down in eastern Kentucky during the evening.

Light accumulations appear to be a good bet area wide Friday night into Saturday. But to what extent remains to be seen and is something we will monitor closely here at the ABC36 Storm Team and provide you with details in the days to come. #kywx

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds will begin to increase with showers possible late. Temperatures in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers likely. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers winding down with temperatures in the low 40s.