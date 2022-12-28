Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Wednesday evening everyone, temperatures have climbed to the low 50s across Kentucky today as all the snow melts away. Our Hamburg cam shows a much different picture today with more green/brown than white!

Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures hitting the mid to upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Unfortunately with the increase in temperatures will come an increase in rain chances right in time for the New Years holiday weekend. Rain will begin to move in late on Friday and really get going for the day on Saturday. Saturday isn’t a complete washout, but you’ll definitely want to have the rain gear handy as you head to any New Years Eve plans. Sunday actually looks pretty great for the first day of 2023.

Kentucky football travels to Nashville on Saturday to take on Iowa in the Music City Bowl. I know a lot of cats fans will be making the drive down so here is what you can expect for game day in Nashville.

Now once past the New Year holiday, all eyes will be focused on a potential strong to severe storm threat for Wednesday. We are still several days out from this so stay tuned in the coming days as we nail down the exact timing, threats, and details. Here is a look at what one model shows for Tuesday afternoon. It shows the threat for a squall line of strong to potentially severe storms moving across Kentucky!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies continue. Temperatures into the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds thickening up with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.