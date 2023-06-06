Man charged with murder following deadly Nicholas Co. crash

CARLISLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder following a deadly Nicholas County crash that killed two people on Sunday.

Cheyeene Clifford is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of assault, driving under the influence, no registration plates and failure to maintain insurance after a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash. The other passengers were seriously injured. ABC 36 has reached out to see how many total people were in the car.

Fundraisers have been created for both families of Nathaniel Clay Welch and Gage Gaunce, the two who died in the crash.

If you’d like to donate, head here:

Funeral Expenses for 17-year-old Clay Welch

Funeral Expenses for 20-year-old Gage Gaunce

Both of their bodies were taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an evaluation.

The crash happened Sunday around 1:26 a.m. on Myers Road.