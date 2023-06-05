GoFundMe created for 17-year-old victim of Nicholas Co. crash

CARLISLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A GoFundMe hopes to raise $15,000 for a 17-year-old victim of Sunday’s Nicholas County crash.

Nathaniel Clay Welch was one of two victims in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 1:26 a.m. Sunday on Myers Road.

“He never left anybody out and made sure to make friends with everybody. We’re wanting to give him the absolute best “see you later” Memorial service ever! HE DESERVES THE BEST!” Organizer Kaylee Earl wrote on the fundraising page.

Nearly $900 has been raised as of publishing time.

If you’d like to donate, head here: Funeral Expenses for 17-year-old Clay Welch

The other victim in the crash was identified as 20-year-old Gage Gaunce, according to the Nicholas County Coroner’s Office.

No word yet on if there’s a fundraiser for Gaunce.

Both of their bodies were taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an evaluation.